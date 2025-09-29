A video shows Grace Brand from Buckinghamshire speaking of her thanks to the pharmacist who encouraged her to see a doctor about her painful ‘tongue ulcer’ which turned out to be cancer.

A Buckinghamshire woman who thought she just had an ulcer on her tongue was diagnosed with cancer.

Grace Brand, 30, felt what she thought was an ulcer on her tongue in April 2025 but initially dismissed it. But when it was still causing her pain six weeks later she went to see a pharmacist who encouraged her to go to the doctor. She was also feeling run down but put it down to the stress of work and having just moved.

Grace was referred on an urgent pathway and a specialist advised she would need a biopsy on her tongue. The results on July 29 revealed she had stage two tongue cancer. She had an operation to remove half her tongue in September. The 12-hour surgery - called a hemiglossectomy - involved reconstructing the muscle using skin from her left forearm.

Grace Brand, 30, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, thought she just had an ulcer on her tongue was diagnosed with cancer. | Grace Brand / SWNS

Grace’s diagnosis

Grace first noticed a pain in her mouth in April 2025 but presumed it was an ulcer - and that it would go away on its own. It was only when she realised she was still experiencing pain six weeks later that she decided to go to the pharmacist for Bonjela. The pharmacist was concerned as ulcers usually heal and clear up within three weeks and she was told to contact her GP. Her GP saw her that day and looked in her mouth for "five seconds" before deciding to refer her.

Grace was given an appointment with a specialist in June 2025 and mentioned her other symptoms including ear ache and a stiff jaw. She was told they would need to take a biopsy and that they would be testing for cancers and autoimmune conditions. She began to do her own research and looked at the lump on her tongue for the first time - which had patches of white and red spots. Grace had a biopsy 10 days later, followed by an MRI, ultrasound and CT with contrast. By the time she was given the results on July 29 she had prepared herself for the reality that it was likely cancer - through her own research.

Grace felt what she thought was an ulcer on her tongue in April 2025 but initially dismissed it. Biopsy results on July 29 revealed she had stage two tongue cancer. | Grace Brand / SWNS

Grace’s treatment

Despite having still caught it early, Grace has to undergo invasive treatment. She had surgery to remove half her tongue and the lymph nodes on the right side of her neck as a precaution. She will then likely need six weeks of radiotherapy afterwards to make sure the cancer has gone.

Raising awareness

Grace wants to raise awareness as mouth cancers are on the rise, particularly in young people. If her cancer was caught at a later stage, she would have had to have had all of her tongue removed.

Grace, a civil servant, from High Wycombe, said: “I want to get people to look at their tongues. I'm very lucky it was painful. Unless you see it you wouldn't know it was there. It looked milky white - almost like icing. It looked like if you drank milk and swallowed it and looked at your tongue.

"I'm lucky it's been caught early. It feels very alien to be living with half a real tongue. They reconstruct it for quality of life. The tongue will be two different colours. It's life-changing. I'm going to need speech therapy for months on end. I'll have to learn to talk, swallow and eat again. It's not to scaremonger but to share the reality."