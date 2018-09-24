Buckinghamshire named as 'the UK's friendliest county'

Buckinghamshire has been named as the UK's friendliest county according to research published by Audley Villages.

Sixty-six per cent of Bucks residents described their community as either “quite friendly” or “very friendly" meaning the county topped the poll as the friendliest place to live in the UK.

The research was carried out by the Audley Group, a company that specialise in retirement properties.

Just over half (51%) of respondents in the national survey said that having friends and family nearby is the main factor in creating an ideal community.

Other desirable characteristics of the perfect community for Bucks residents include regular activities (52%), community groups (30%), volunteering schemes (32%) and a neighbourhood watch (52%).

As for specific facilities, shops were the most in demand for all age groups on a national basis, although surprisingly more 35-39 year olds (14%) than over 55s (11%) said a community centre was important.

Nearly nine in 10 (89%) Brits have moved away from the community in which they grew up, rising to 92% of those aged 55 and over.

More than a quarter of Brits (26%) also believe their current community is friendlier than the one they grew up in, rising to 28% among the over 55s.

Nick Sanderson, CEO of Audley Group says: “Local community is still a hugely important part of people’s lives, no matter their age or where they live, and our research shows that to be the case."