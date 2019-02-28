Buckinghamshire Mind is looking for local business partners in 2019

Buckinghamshire Mind is inviting local businesses to work with the mental health charity as their Charity Partner for 2019.

As well as raising vital funds to support Buckinghamshire Mind’s local mental health services, Charity Partnership is a vital element of Corporate Social Responsibility, promotes workplace wellbeing, encourages team-building and can result in increased confidence and self-esteem for individual employees.

A great example of the benefits of Charity Partnership is Orange Genie Group. In September 2018, the contractor management company chose Buckinghamshire Mind as their Charity Partner for 2018/19, with staff committing to raising a minimum of £10,000.

To encourage staff fundraising, Orange Genie committed to match funding the first £50 of any fundraising challenges that are undertaken. The entire workforce threw themselves in to the challenge with huge positivity and enthusiasm, scaling mountains, running miles, baking cakes and even painting fingernails in aid of Buckinghamshire Mind. The results were very impressive, to date they have raised £5,234 with just over 6 months fundraising remaining.

Orange Genie Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Graham Fisher, explains why it is important to the organisation to partner with a local charity:

“Involvement in the local community is of paramount importance to us and traditionally our CSR management board have selected a charity or worthy cause to support. We believe that helping the local community is not just something we choose to do but is actually an important part of our business. We understand that local businesses and communities are closely linked and that we can have a meaningful impact on communities as a whole. Our objective is to encourage our stakeholders, management and staff to play a significant part in the development of our local communities.”

Orange Genie chose to partner with Buckinghamshire Mind because of the company’s commitment to improve staff and stakeholder wellbeing, which has a particular focus on mental health. Three Orange Genie Directors and its New Business Manager have completed Mental Health First Aid training so far and there is a plan to roll out MHFA training to additional staff over the next 12 months. The training provides them with the skills and confidence to spot the signs of mental health issues and guide staff towards the support they need.

To achieve their fundraising target of £10,000, Orange Genie employees have completed a wide range of challenges and activity, including climbing Scafell Pike, a virtual walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats, the Burn Series (10k run, 1k kayak, 40k bike ride), baking, beauty treatments and dress down days. These activities have encouraged employees to work together as team as well as helping to improve health and self-esteem.

Orange Genie’s fundraising heroes were celebrated recently at the Company’s Annual Awards evening with special recognition to those who have gone the extra mile in aid of Buckinghamshire Mind.

As well as raising much needed funds for Buckinghamshire Mind, the partnership aims to promote awareness of the importance of considering mental health in the workplace. As part of this aim, Orange Genie’s Head of Technology, who is a former member of the RAF, gave a talk to colleagues about his personal experiences.

Andrea McCubbin, Chief Executive, Buckinghamshire Mind said “Buckinghamshire Mind is delighted to be the Charity Partner for the Orange Genie Group. It is fantastic to see the strong focus that Orange Genie has on mental health wellbeing for its employees and the wider community in which it works. We are all hugely impressed with the commitment that Orange Genie employees have shown towards achieving the fundraising target and the wonderful energy, enthusiasm and creativity they give to their wide variety of fundraising activities.”

To discuss the benefits of working with Buckinghamshire Mind as your organisation’s Charity Partner, please contact fundraising@bucksmind.org.uk. Find out more about Buckinghamshire Mind at www.bucksmind.org.uk