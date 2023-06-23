Buckinghamshire Man Set To Run 215 Miles Across Scotland For Charity

Aaron running the 2022 Race Across Scotland

The 45-year-old from Little Kimble is taking part in the GB Ultras Race Across Scotland – a gruelling non-stop 215 mile ultra marathon race along the Southern Upland Way from Portpatrick to Cockburnspath.

Race Across Scotland is one of the longest footraces in the world with runners setting off from the Irish Sea on the West Coast and finishing at the North Sea on the East Coast. Participants will cross some of the highest terrain in Scotland on one of the remotest trails in the whole of the UK. If that doesn't sound hard enough, they must do all of this in under 100 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the many people who have tried to complete the race it is estimated that less than a quarter have ever finished it.

Aaron at the start of the 215 mile Southern Upland Way

Aaron is no stranger to the event, having participated in 2022, before a tragic turn of events put paid to his race.

Aaron says, "My mum, Janet, was diagnosed with liver cancer shortly before I was due to participate in 2022. My parents insisted I still took part, but halfway through the race I got a phone call from my wife explaining that my mum had taken a rapid turn for the worse. I immediately retired from the event to be by her side. Sadly, my mum passed away just a few days later."

Aaron is heading back for 2023 and he is determined to finish the race whilst raising well needed funds in memory of his mum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron says, "My mum was a proud Scot to the end and it seems only fitting that I run this race across her homeland for two charities close to my heart. Firstly, Rowcroft Hospice who helped care for my mum and support my family during this difficult time. And secondly, Cancer Research UK, who are working tirelessly to discover new cures and preventions to fight this terrible disease."