Buckinghamshire Council to become carbon neutral by 2030

Buckinghamshire Council is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030 under plans agreed at last night’s Aylesbury Vale District Council meeting.

Labour councillor Robin Stuchbury submitted a motion calling for the local authority to do their bit to tackle climate change days after Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrated in Aylesbury.

The group stuck copies of a climate change declaration on both council buildings in protest at what they believe is a lack of action on the subject.

The topic was debated at length during last night’s council meeting after Cllr Stuchbury proposed the following motion: “It is now clear that the world has less than 12 years to switch from fossil fuels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“Reducing use and switching to clean energy will also increase energy security, improve air quality, minimise fuel poverty, boost the local economy and provide employment and training opportunities.

“This council therefore declares a climate emergency and commits to asking the future Buckinghamshire unitary authority to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

Conservative councillor Paul Irwin submitted an amendment to the motion which removed the timescale on the move which was voted on.

Lib Dem councillor Llew Monger then submitted a second amendment reinstating the origianl 2030 deadline which was voted on and passed unanimously.

The debate on the motions lasted for around an hour and a quarter with Cllr Stuchbury, who original proposed the motion saying: “I am happy with the outcome and that the commitment to going carbon neutral was made but the process could have been much simpler if the original proposal had been agreed in the first place.”