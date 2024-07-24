Buckinghamshire Council issues over £260K to parents in fines for student absences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The number of fines handed to Buckinghamshire parents has soared by 167% in the last three years

Buckinghamshire Council has issued more than £260,000 worth of fines to parents for unauthorised pupil absences since 2021.

An investigation by Legal Expert has revealed a 167% increase in the number of fines issued to local parents in the last three years.

Parents who flout the rules of term-time holidays could be hit with hefty fines of £160 if they take their child out of school for a term-time holiday from this August, 2024.

Unauthorised Pupil Absences - Buckinghamshire Council

As it stands, unauthorised absences can see parents slapped with a £60 fine which increases to £120 per child if it is not paid within 21 days with a potential for prosecution for non-payment of 28 days.

Information obtained by Legal Expert through Freedom of Information requests reveals that a total of 4,335 fines have been issued by Buckinghamshire council since 2021, with figures rising year on year.

A total of 797 penalty notices were given to parents between 2021/22, soaring to 1,412 the following year.

This year so far, the local authority has handed out 2,126 fines for unauthorised pupil absences - with figures set to reach record highs by the end of the academic year.

Fines amounted to a total of £47,820 in 2021/22, rising to £84,720 the following year.

For this academic year (up until June 24), ££127,560 worth of penalty notices have been handed out to parents - giving a grand total of £260,100 in fines issued since 2021.

Parents who don’t pay the fine in time can be subjected to further action which could include an Education Supervision Order, Community Order or even a Jail Order.

In Buckinghamshire, the council confirmed 31 cases that were sent for prosecution following non-payment.

There were 856 instances where the fine was not paid within 21 days - that’s 20% of the overall figure since 2021.

Parents are being warned this year as fines are set to increase from this August, 2024. New guidelines will see fines of up to £160 if the child is taken out of school for a term-time holiday.

The hike will come along with a new national framework which will require schools to consider fines when a child misses ten or more sessions (5 days) without permission.

According to the Department of Education, “Fines are a last resort, and parents will be offered support to help improve their child’s attendance first.”

However, it does admit that “the vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89%) are issued for term time holidays.”

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “We issue penalty notices in accordance with nationally set guidance and policy as directed by the Department for Education. Unfortunately, like many other parts of the country, there has been an increase in school absence in Buckinghamshire, which is reflected in a rise in penalty notices issued locally. While students can be absent for many reasons, the majority of penalty notices are for unauthorised term-time absence, mostly holidays. Penalty notices are designed as a deterrent to taking children out of school during term-time.