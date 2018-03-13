Buckinghamshire Business First welcomes single unitary decision for Buckinghamshire

Bucks Business first have suggested that it could save £20 million a year.

Alex Pratt OBE, Chairman of Buckinghamshire Business First, the Growth Hub for Buckinghamshire, has welcomed today’s announcement by the Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, Rt. Hon Sajid Javid MP on the outcome of the review of local government for Buckinghamshire, saying:

“Buckinghamshire deserves all the good government we can afford and our business community wholeheartedly supports efficient local government and public services. Today’s decision, subject to the outcome of the period of representations, will help ensure best use is made of taxpayer’s money for the benefit of businesses and residents alike. Buckinghamshire Business First look forward to working alongside all of our local authority partners in supporting a smooth transition to the new unitary arrangements.”

“A report commissioned in 2014 by Buckinghamshire Business First suggested that over £20m a year could be saved by streamlining the county’s five local authorities into one. The research, conducted by Ernst & Young, concluded that annual savings of £20.7m could be made, as well as a potential five year net saving of over £58m.”

“Buckinghamshire Business First will work constructively to bring the collective business voice in Bucks to bear in support of the creation of a new local government arrangement that helps better power our local economy and support our community.”