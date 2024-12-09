Buckinghamshire Building Society awards £5,000 grant to Brighter Futures Together to support young people’s mental health

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced Brighter Futures Together CIC as the inaugural recipient of its newly established Bucks Community Fund.

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced Brighter Futures Together CIC as the inaugural recipient of its newly established Bucks Community Fund. Designed collaboratively by colleagues across the Society, the fund reflects their shared values and addresses the pressing priorities of the local community.

For its first round, the Bucks Community Fund focused on initiatives prioritising the well-being of children and young people. Organisations providing safe spaces, educational support, access to nutritious meals, and resources to bolster physical and mental health were encouraged to apply. After receiving a host of impressive applications, the team faced the tough challenge of selecting the first recipient.

Brighter Futures Together CIC, a not-for-profit organisation supporting young people’s mental health and wellbeing, was chosen to receive a £5,000 grant. The organisation’s innovative approach, which includes working with NHS mental health services and running youth-focused programmes, stood out to the judging panel.

On 4 December, Buckinghamshire Building Society welcomed Janette Fullwood, CEO and Founder of Brighter Futures Together CIC, to their Chalfont St Giles office, where CEO Dan Wass presented her with the grant. It was an opportunity for colleagues involved with the fund to learn more about the organisation’s vital work and its plans for the future.

Janette Fullwood, CEO and Founder of Brighter Futures Together CIC, said:

“We are over the moon to be awarded this funding. We plan to use it towards our Young Mental Health Champions peer education project, helping us reach our goal of training and supporting 50 new champions in 2025. It’s so heart-warming to receive this grant from a local organisation, as we pride ourselves on our grassroots approach.

“The funding will make a huge difference, but it’s also about more than money—it’s about the validation of our efforts, energy, and passion. Thank you to everyone at Buckinghamshire Building Society.”

The fund’s launch has been a rewarding experience for Buckinghamshire Building Society, with plans already in place to reopen the Bucks Community Fund next year with a new set of criteria.

Lauren Wylie, Community Relationship Manager at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said:

“We’re delighted to support Brighter Futures Together CIC as the first recipient of the Bucks Community Fund. Their inspiring work with young people’s mental health aligns perfectly with the values of our Society. Initiatives like this are essential for creating a brighter future for our community, and we’re proud to play a part in that journey. This fund demonstrates our commitment to making a meaningful difference, and we look forward to continuing to support grassroots organisations in the years to come.”

The Society also extended its gratitude to Heart of Bucks, a community foundation dedicated to supporting local charities and grassroots organisations across Buckinghamshire, for their invaluable support in establishing the fund.

Henry Allmand, CEO of Heart of Bucks, added:

“We are delighted to work closely with Buckinghamshire Building Society to develop their charitable activities in the local area. Our longstanding partnership has been further strengthened by this fund, which highlights the shared goal of supporting grassroots charities.

“Brighter Futures Together is a wonderful example of how small, local organisations can make a big impact. Congratulations to them, and thank you to Buckinghamshire Building Society for your generosity.”