Buckingham woman prepares to run the London Marathon

A woman from Buckingham is preparing to run the London Marathon in aid of the Dementia Revolution, the official charity team of this year's race.

Sarah Davis, who turned 60 earlier this year, is taking on the iconic 26.2 mile course around the capital later this month in aid of the charity that supported both her parents, who died of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Sarah Davis in training for the London Marathon

Sarah, who teaches art and design, photography and media studies at Waddesdon School, took up running again two years ago after a break from the discipline.

Sarah said: "I am passionate about supporting the Dementia Revolution in memory of my mother and father who both spent the last few years of their lives in the grips of alzheimer’s and dementia.

"These are both terrible illnesses to face and I want to do all I can to help charities that do research about and help families affected by these conditions."

Sarah started intensive training just before Christmas and has run more than 300km since then as the build-up to the race intensifies.

She said: "So far I have completed a few half-marathons in preparation and I did the Great South Run last year.

"It will be the first ever marathon I have done but I am determined to get round however long it takes."

Sarah decided to take up running seriously after she started struggling with arthritis.

She said: "I have arthritis in my hands, feet and spine and I was encouraged to keep on moving.

"I am very grateful for all the support I have had from my partner and friends and colleagues.

"I have been training at the new gym in Buckingham Intent to Improve and they have been a great help to me."

Sarah is also proving a role model for pupils at the school where she teaches - she is holding an assembly for all pupils on Wednesday May 8 where she will speak about her experience participating in the race.