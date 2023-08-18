Buckingham Summer Club is back this year with a bang!

The charity has provided free entertainment for local families at four sessions spaced across the holidays.

The final event is on the morning of Wednesday 30th August at Buckingham Community Centre.

Families having fun together

A huge variety of activities is aimed at 3 to 9 year olds with their parent or carers.

Children can have tattoos and glitter, make an owl out of a brown paper bag, play on the dinosaur table or fish for sharks and unicorns to name but a few attractions.

Families can enjoy time together, pick up ideas for things to do at home which cost nothing. They can also enjoy meeting other mums, dads and carers. At the end of each session every child is able to choose a book to take home and a knitted toy, courtesy of the local Buckingham Library Knit and Natter group.

Also handed out is an activity bag. This contains amongst other things all the resources necessary to make a particular craft or object at home. There's a separate food bag too with some fruit and snacks so families can enjoy a picnic together in a local park.

Throughout the session there are free refreshments with healthy snacks for the children of apple slices, peppers, cucumber, tomato etc. There's coffee and tea on tap for their parents or carers.

At each event there is something special for the children to be able to experience a different sport or discipline.

Three Bollywood Dance sessions proved very popular at one event and karate at another. At the last Summer Club on 30th August there will be Drama Workshop sessions for those who are interested.

A session was organised specifically for SEND children and their parents or carers, and this was well attended. Judging by the feedback it successfully filled a gap in local provision for those children who learn and play in a different way to others. Parents were able to chat with like-minded people. They could relax in a comfortable environment. They felt able to let their children explore and enjoy the different activities provided with an emphasis on sensory requirements.

Buckingham Summer Club was set up by Sharon Crossman and Jill Townsend back in 2019.

They identified a need for free activities and entertainment across the summer holidays for 3 to 9 year olds. A provision for parents on a budget to inspire them to enjoy the holidays with their children rather than dread them. To give families lots of ideas and ways to enjoy themselves for free.

All are welcome although it is principally aimed at those local families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Those who perhaps don't have money to spare to pay for outings. Those who would like some ideas of how to occupy their children. It is run entirely by committed volunteer helpers and exists on grants, awards and donations from local organisations.