Buckingham school hosts fundraiser for Oli: ‘an inspiration for all of us’

A fundraising evening to support a Buckingham man who is fighting a brain tumour is being held at the Royal Latin School on Saturday March 24.

‘An Evening for Oli’ is part of efforts to raise £230,000 so the 26-year-old can be given a vaccine – DC Vax-L – which is currently not available on the NHS.

Royal Latin School students hold a mufti day as part of fundraising efforts towards ex-student Oli Hilsdon

Oli Hilsdon was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in December 2014. and was given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months left to live.

However he successfully completed treatment and ran the London Marathon a month later.

The brain tumour returned last year and Oli has recently undergone further surgery to remove the tumour.

The aim of the vaccine is to stop the tumour from returning again.

Oli is due to marry his fiancee Gigi in the summer of 2019.

A GoFundMe page which has been running for a month has raised more than £24,300.

His mum, Jayne, said: “It is incredible the way the community has rallied round.

“So many people are doing events and raising money which us just amazing.”

The fundraiser at the school on March 24 features live music from Miles Nottage and his rhythm and blues band supported by Royal Latin’s own band Four to One.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available priced at £25 per person.

There will be a Prosecco reception plus a cheeseboard to share.

To book tickets for the event, visit www.fixr.co/event/816994091

Royal Latin headteacher David Hudson said: “Oli made a really significant impact as a student here at the Latin, both academically and as an active member of the community.

“More recently he has shown amazing qualities of resilience, positivity and fortitude in his fight and he stands as an outstanding role model for us all. “If you are able, then please do whatever you can to support him and his family at this time of urgent need by donating.”

Students at the school have already contributed, with a mufti day at the school as part of the Sixth Form’s charity week raising £1,350.

The fundraising evening at the school includes an auction and raffle.

Among those donating prizes are artist Ant Carver from Deanshanger.

Ant is releasing a limited edition print of a brand new artwork as well as auctioning an original painting as part of the fundraiser.

Ant is releasing the prints via his website – www.antcarver.com – at 5pm today (Thursday).

These will remain on the site until midnight on Thursday March 22 when bidding closes.