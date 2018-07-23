Buckingham Park community hosts special event to celebrate and remember Lorna Myers

An outpouring of grief and support brought the whole community together at a special Buckingham Park event to celebrate the life of Lorna Myers.

The event - which was to raise money for Lorna's children was organised by Buckingham Park residents Hannah Lewis and Sherril Rose, and attracted around 200 residents.

The balloon launch was a poignant way to remember Lorna Myers

There was a poignant balloon launch, and food, as well as the opportunity for friends and family to share stories and remember Lorna, who tragically died after a stabbing incident on July 7.

Many attendees wore special t-shirts bearing a picture of Lorna, and the event raised £1,900 and counting, which will be donated to her children.

Hannah, who befriended Lorna when they both moved to Buckingham Park at the same time nine years ago, said: "When the balloons went up it was a really emotional moment, there were lots of tears.

"Some of her school friends came down which was really lovely, they had managed to get in touch via social media and it was lovely to hear stories about her from before we knew her, they said a few words to everyone, members of Lorna's family attended too and it was really nice to see them and speak with them."

And Hannah praised the true community spirit of the estate, and how everyone had come together in a positive way after the tragic events.

She said: "We just wanted to show the family that Lorna meant a lot to the community, and that she was one of us.

"When one of us falls we all fall together. We wanted our children and her children to know that when things like this happen everyone is there to support them.

"Sometimes you just have to open your heart, that's what life's all about. I think in Buckingham Park we are like Coronation Street, we all just help each other out."

She added: "You always see negative things about young people - but on Saturday our young people were fantastic, turning up at 11am in the morning to help us put up gazebos and get things ready. It's been amazing."

And the fundraising for Lorna's family continues. On Saturday the Multicultural Centre in Aylesbury will host a dance and Red Top Dominos tournament to raise money, all of the proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the cause.

And members of the public can still donate by visiting the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/in-support-of-lorna039s-children

