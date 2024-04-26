Buckingham FC pay tribute to a long-serving legend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday May 5th, Buckingham Football Club will once again be holding a family day to celebrate the life of Ron Ackerman.

Ron worked tirelessly for many years in grassroots football making friends throughout the region. For well over 50 years Ron dedicated his time helping to build a football club for the town of Buckingham. During that time Ron covered every position you can think of within the club, Committee, Secretary, Treasurer, Groundsman, Chairman and even played in goal. By holding this annual event it brings together the Buckingham FC family not only for Ron but for all the dedicated volunteers that have helped make the club what it is today.

We want to make this a great family day so please come along and spend your Bank Holiday Sunday with us and raise a glass for Ron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Ackerman Memorial Day

We are planning a Veterans game where players from the past and present will entertain you. Along with that we have booked a bouncy castle and other stalls and finishing off with our traditional Egg hunt for children in the afternoon.

Hot food is available and is being provided by Afro Combo. The clubhouse will be open to provide refreshments all day.

Accent Percussion will be entertaining throughout the day and there will be plenty of opportunity for people to join in if they wish!

On the day we will be running our Raffle draw with some top prizes with all the proceeds going towards new furniture for our community clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the raffle can be bought prior to the day from the clubhouse bar and online for those who prefer to purchase that way. Tickets will also be available for sale on the day.