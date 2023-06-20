Field House Day Nursery in Buckingham has scooped a major award after parent praise put it in the Top 20 out of 2,268 of the best UK early years providers in the south east of England.

Thousands of parent recommendations for the best Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ early years settings were scrutinised to create the regional league tables for day nurseries, the leading online Early Years directory and the annual awards.

Celebrating the award, nursery manager Liz Hofman said: “We really couldn’t be more delighted or proud because it is our very busy parents who made this award possible.

Children and staff celebrating the win at Field House Day Nursery

"They are incredibly supportive of Field House and instrumental in helping us ensure that every child gets the best possible nursery experience. That is why their praise and recommendations mean so much.”

The award is based on the nursery’s online recommendations from parents, relatives and guardians of the children at Field House Day Nursery, on Tingewick Road, which is part of the employee owned Childbase Partnership, which topped both the Sunday Times Best Places to Work and UK Great Place to work Awards this year.

An ‘eco-nursery’, sending zero waste to landfill and holding the highest Eco-Schools accolade of a Green Flag for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation, Field House Day Nursery boasts large indoor and outdoor play and learning spaces, with a giant tractor, climbing ‘wall’ and slide in the pre-school garden.

Amanda Hopkins, Daynurseries.co.uk reviews manager said: “We would like to congratulate Field House Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the south east of England.

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.”