A Buckingham-based HR Consultancy firm which recently changed its name is looking to donate pens and USBs to a local school.

HR In Flow have changed their name to People in Flow and now have a collection of pens and USBs with their old name on that are surplus to requirements.

They are looking to donate them to a local school as opposed to throwing them away.

There are about 150 USBs and pens in total.

To find out more contact Kelsey at People in Flow on 01280 823702.