Buckingham Christmas parade theme revealed

The Christmas parade will once again be coming to Buckingham on Saturday 15 December.

Organised by the Christmas Parade Committee and facilitated by Buckingham Town Council, the parade has been thrilling crowds for over 30 years with everything from marching bands to floats.

The parade was started in order to bring fun and colour into the town, and provides a spectacle when nights are long and the Christmas season is upon us.

Prizes are awarded to the best float and the best walking group.

If you haven’t already started preparing for the parade, then it will soon be time to. The theme this year is ‘The World of Fantasy’ and we are again hoping for a good number of entrants and spectators. The classes have changed slightly from last year:

Best Float: 1st prize £100 - 2nd prize £70 - 3rd prize £50

Best Adult Walking Group: 1st prize £50 - 2nd prize £40

Best Children’s Walking Group: 1st prize £50 - 2nd prize £40

(The Best Dressed Shop Window competition is judged on the 14 December).

Entries into the parade close on the 30 November.

Marshals are required to help man the barriers from 8am to 12.45pm.

If you can help, please email: howard@launtonpress.co.uk