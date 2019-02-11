Buckingham boys to star in national charity campaign

Two brothers from Buckingham whose mum was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010 are starring in a national Brain Tumour Research fundraising campaign to help find a cure for the disease.

Maria Pata was diagnosed aged 38 with a low-grade meningioma brain tumour, when her first-born son was just two-years-old. She underwent surgery which was successful in removing the tumour and now undergoes annual scans to check there is no regrowth.

Gaizka age 11 and Endika age 6

Her sons, Gaizka Dickinson Pata, 11, Endika, six, are featuring in this year’s national 'Wear A Hat Day' campaign by the cancer charity.

The Buckingham boys were among a handful of children invited to take part and their images will be seen across the country ready for Brain Tumour Awareness month in March. All the children involved have been affected by the disease, either directly or indirectly.

The kids, aged up to 13, are donning their best head wear from beanies to cowboy hats, trilbies to Panamas, baseball caps to novelty headpieces.

Maria said: “I do feel guilty that I have been so lucky, especially when I read the grim brain tumour survival statistics or hear about patient support groups. Less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers and we have got to change this.

Maria Pata

“I am so proud of Gaizka and Endika for being part of the Wear A Hat Day campaign. It means so much to my family and me to help contribute towards a cure, so it’s an honour to have them take part. The boys had such a fun time at the photo shoot too and it will be a lovely memento for them to look back on.”

Wear A Hat Day has the backing of supermodel, businesswoman and brain tumour survivor Caprice who underwent surgery to remove a meningioma brain tumour two years ago. Also supporting this year’s fundraiser is Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee, who lost her magician husband, Paul Daniels, to the disease three years ago.

Corporate supporters already signed up for the fundraiser include Specsavers, Hobbycraft, and Venture Studios – the latter worked with families across the UK who have been affected by brain tumours to create the stunning portraits used in the campaign.

Also taking part will be hundreds of schools, workplaces, and individuals who will don their hat of choice and hold a whole host of hat-themed fundraising events in support of Brain Tumour Research.

Sue Farrington Smith, Chief Executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are extremely grateful to Gaizka and Endika and their family for helping us to launch Wear A Hat Day 2019. I know that people will be both distressed and inspired to hear the stories of all of these families who, like my own, know the pain of a brain tumour diagnosis.

“We are entirely committed to easing this pain by improving treatment options for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease; Brain Tumour Research is proud to be changing this.

“The sad truth is that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age and this means the impact on families is enormous. Too many children are losing siblings, parents and grandparents, too many parents are enduring the agony of their child’s diagnosis, and society as a whole continues to bear the burden of increased costs through the NHS, lost taxes, and demands on the benefits system.”

Wear A Hat Day has raised over a million pounds since the launch of Brain Tumour Research 10 years ago. The big day will see schools, workplaces, families and individuals across the UK fundraising and taking part in fun events to raise awareness and help fund life-saving research.

In the UK, 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour each year, and it's a form of cancer that kills more people under the age of 40 than any other.

To get involved, or donate, please visit: www.wearahatday.org

To find out more about Brain Tumour Research visit: www.braintumourresearch.org