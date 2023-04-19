Brownies get a taster of construction life at new homes development in Buckingham

Brownies got a taster of construction life at a new homes development in Buckingham thanks to local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes.

The visit to St Rumbold’s Fields in Buckingham was part of the developer’s drive to encourage young women into the industry by inviting them to receive hands on experience on site, most recently welcoming the Buckingham Brownies earlier this month.

The site visit hosted by Barratt David Wilson North Thames taught the children about what the industry has to offer, what goes into building a home and new communities, and the importance of sustainable features whilst building. The Brownies were taken on a tour of the show homes, shown some live building of homes currently under construction and were given the opportunity to sit in a digger. Throughout the visit, the Brownies were reminded that the construction industry is one for everyone, and women have the same skills to build a successful career as men.

The Brownies with St Rumbold's Fields site managers and a digger

Janet Bowden, leader at Buckingham Brownies, commented: “We want to be able to give our young girls the tools to be able to attack the world the same way everyone else can and make them believe they can do anything. The knowledge the site managers gave was invaluable and we had no idea so much went into a new homes development! We look forward to seeing the development of St Rumbold’s Fields over the next few months and the girl’s interest in construction grow.”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “We always enjoy inviting young people from the communities we build into our developments and the Buckingham Brownies were no different. The girls showed tremendous enthusiasm for the construction industry learning a host of details at St Rumbold’s Fields and what has gone into building it. Education is one of the most important goals to us and we want to make sure we are playing our part in broadening young girls’ horizons and knowledge that they wouldn’t necessarily receive in school. We hope the Brownies took away some valuable lessons from the visit and continue to be inquisitive!”

