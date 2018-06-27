Broughton Lane set to close for 12 weeks

Broughton Lane, Aylesbury, will close to traffic from Monday (2 July) for 12 weeks to allow engineers to install traffic lights by the bridge over the Grand Union Canal.

Broughton Lane, Aylesbury, will close to traffic from Monday (2 July) for 12 weeks to allow engineers to install traffic lights by the bridge over the Grand Union Canal.

The lights, controlling traffic flow each way across the narrow bridge, are being installed on behalf of Barratt Homes as part of the 2,450-home Kingsbrook estate. The works have been brought forward by Barratt earlier than required as part of the planning permission for the site, owing to safety concerns raised by residents.

A signed diversion route will take drivers from the Broughton Lane junction with Tring Road, via Oakfield Road and Stocklake (rural) to its junction with Bellingham Way. Broughton Lane residents and visitors to the nearby lock car park will continue to have access.

The highway works are being co-ordinated by Buckinghamshire County Council to minimise disruption. Mark Shaw, Deputy Leader and Transport Cabinet Member, said: "Traffic lights over this busy bridge will make things easier for motorists. I apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause, and we'll ensure we reopen the road as soon as it's safe to do so."