Broadband speeds in Bucks remain below national average

New data by a broadband research company shows that Bucks continues to have speeds that are below the national average.

According to data from the County Council Network, Bucks currently sits 15th for average download speed, and below the UK average.

A new report from broadbandchoices.co.uk shows that Bucks has an average speed of 39.9Mbps, compared to the national average of 43.6Mbps.

According to information from the broadband service, Bucks could potentially access speeds of 67Mbps.

Mark Pocock, home communications expert at broadbandchoices.co.uk said: “Whilst the research gives a broad stroke picture of the UK, a lot of consumers are still in the dark when it comes to the actual service and speed they will personally receive until after they have signed up for a deal.

"Broadbandchoices has been lobbying for some time to inform consumer purchasing, using things like the postcode checker tool, to ensure that in the face of different reports about performance they will get a clear and honest picture of the position their home or business is in.”

According to Ofcom, just 12 out of 391 local councils have reached the UK target of 95% superfast broadband coverage.

When Aylesbury Vale District Council launched Aylesbury Vale Broadband in 2015, one of the business's aims was to get the county closer to the UK's target, while focusing on improving connectivity for rural areas.

The service was sold to Gigaclear in 2017 because it was found to lack 'strategic direction and planning', and Gigaclear are continuing their work to expand the service to rural areas.

The broadbandchoices report also reveals the best and worst performing counties for average broadband speed with neighbouring Hertfordshire the best in the country followed by Nottinghamshire and Surrey.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, the worst performing counties for average broadband speed are Herefordshire, Cornwall and Somerset.