Broadband relief for 2,200 in Naphill and Lacey Green
Work to connect the villages began in September 2022 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Great Missenden using fibre optic cables. Since then, they have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.
Senior Project Manager Oli Ward said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural, often hard-to-reach communities such as Naphill and Lacey Green can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.
He said: “As well as extending our network along Main Road and New Road to connect the two villages, we’ve provided a service to the neighbouring communities of Speen, Walter’s Ash and Loosley Row. Taking our full fibre to communities that might otherwise only have access to slow and outdated part-fibre broadband fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”