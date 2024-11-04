Broadband relief for 2,200 in Naphill and Lacey Green

Engineers have just completed work that sees more than 2,200 residents and business owners in Naphill and Lacey Green have access to ultrafast broadband.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to connect the villages began in September 2022 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Great Missenden using fibre optic cables. Since then, they have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.

Senior Project Manager Oli Ward said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural, often hard-to-reach communities such as Naphill and Lacey Green can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As well as extending our network along Main Road and New Road to connect the two villages, we’ve provided a service to the neighbouring communities of Speen, Walter’s Ash and Loosley Row. Taking our full fibre to communities that might otherwise only have access to slow and outdated part-fibre broadband fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”