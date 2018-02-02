BREAKING: Children's services shakeup to go ahead after call in motion defeat

The council's shakeup of children's services will now progress after a motion to call-in the decision was defeated.

Julia Wassell, the Councillor that called in the decision said: "Unfortunately we didn't succeed with the call in, despite making a very strong case.

"Unfortunately party politics seemed to override common sense, as the conservatives voted as a group 8-2

"I am naturally very disappointed we didn't win today but we put up a very professional case about faulty process, which means Bucks County Council will now have to mend their processes on consultation.

Julia thanked Steve Lambert, Martin Farrow and Alka Dass who all spoke passionately about why they thought it should be called in.

"We now have to look ahead to the future of children's services."

At a special meeting of Buckinghamshire County Council's Children's Social Care and Learning Select Committee on February 2, members upheld the cabinets decision to revamp children's services.

The cabinet ruled in favour of the change on January 8.

This change was then challenged by four opposition councillors who felt that the public had not been fairly consulted on the decision, which would see 35 children's centres replaced with nine hubs,

Members of the committee voted 8 - 2 to reject the call-in.

