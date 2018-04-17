Breakfast Briefings at University Campus, Aylesbury Vale positive psychology in the workplace

Psychology lecturer Dr Ceri Sims of Buckinghamshire New University speaks about bringing positive psychology in to the workplace at the next free Breakfast Briefing at University Campus Aylesbury Vale from 8am-10am on Friday 27 April.

Dr Sims lectures on a Master’s degree in Applied Positive Psychology at Bucks New University, wand the Briefing at the Campus in Walton Street, Aylesbury, and said the Briefing would interest managers, team leaders, human resource professionals, coaches and learning and development professionals.

She added: “The Briefing is ideal for anyone who would like to bring a positive mindset into your workplace and who is looking to increase employees’ wellbeing and engagement.

“Positive psychology is the science of what makes life worth living and is centred around theories and research involving understanding and developing wellbeing, optimal functioning, and positive traits such as strength and resilience.”

Dr Sims owns her own coaching and training practice, is a Chartered Psychologist on the British Psychologists Society Register of Coaching Psychologists, and a member of the organisation’s Special Group in Coaching Psychology.



In July she starts her next BPS-accredited short course on ‘Positive Psychology in Coaching’ at University Campus Aylesbury Vale.

The Breakfast Briefing series at University Campus Aylesbury Vale provides an opportunity to network with local businesses and includes free bacon butties, pastries, tea, coffee and fresh orange juice.

Reserve a place at www.ucav.ac.uk/latest-events.