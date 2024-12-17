Brave farm workers host festive experience in the week that goats are snatched from Bucks attraction
Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham, hosted a special Santa and the Pigs event on Sunday, and another one is scheduled for this weekend (22nd).
Olivia Mikhail, owner of the farm, which was hit by the catastrophic theft of beloved four goats last week, said: "Thank you so, so much to everyone who came along to our Santa and the Pigs event on Sunday.
"As many of you will know, it been a really sad time here at the farm, as the goats were stolen last week. But it did the team so much good to get our glad rags on and provide a perfect festive day for visitors.
"Blossom's piglets loved meeting the public for the first time, and are already shaping up to be very sociable little pigs. And Santa was on hand to give all the children visiting a special present!
"It really did give us a great feeling, and we can't wait to d it all again next Sunday the 22!"
Tickets for the secnd Santa event have been reduced and you can still book at https://kewlittlepigs.com/collections/experiences/products/santa-and-the-pigs
To find out more about Kew Little Pigs, go to www.kewlittlepigs.com