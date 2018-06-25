Boy knocked off bike while cycling to school in Aylesbury

Police are appealing for information after a boy was knocked off his bike while cycling to school in Aylesbury last week.

At around 8.15am on June 19 a boy was cycling to school in the Southcourt area.

As he crossed Grenville Green a black vehicle was coming around a corner and collided with the boy, knocking him off his bike.

The driver of the vehicle, a white man in his forties, stopped to check on the boy, but did not leave his details.

The boy suffered severe bruising to his right arm and leg following the collision.

He was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, but has since been discharged.

The driver is described as having short grey hair, a grey beard and was smartly dressed, wearing a blazer.

PC Sarah Phillips said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could help with our investigation.

“If you were driving in that area on Tuesday morning and have dash cam, please review it.

“I’m also appealing for the driver of the vehicle to make contact with me, so that his details can be obtained.”

If you have any information please contact PC Phillips on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180186457.

This newspaper has asked the police for the age of the boy involved in the collision and we are awaiting a response.