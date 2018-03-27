Bowie super fan offers "£5,000" donation for the homeless if statue vandal hands himself in to the police

A Bowie super fan, who made a 'large financial contribution' to the erection of the David Bowie statue, has offered a huge reward if the vandal turns himself in.

Alex Laurent, who is making this amazing gesture said: "If the perpetrator hands them self into the local police, I’ll donate £5000 to the homeless.

"Let's see if they have the conviction to be convicted!

Alex lives in Spain and Thailand, and operates over 100 David Bowie Tribute groups.

Alex added: "I am saddened and embarrassed by my fellow Brits actions, but except this could happen easily elsewhere in the world.

"Having worked for David Bowie for many years, I can say that he was not a person that would encourage a statue, but he was fiercely British and loved his country.

"It was an ambitious project by David Stopps, to site the statue outdoors.

"But I feel the statue should be moved inside in a museum type secure setting. Aylesbury dont mess up the eyes of the world are upon you!"