Bootcamp community in Thame is powering ahead for summer

As the weather looks to improve, a bootcamp community in Thame is growing and more people are welcome to join the action.

The Powerhouse Bootcamp is run at Chinnor Rugby Club by instructors with experience in military, rugby and boxing.

The team hold seven sessions over five days, with around 20 people of all ages and abilities taking part - and if you are interested the first session is free.

The sessions at the club are Monday 7pm, Tuesday 10am-11am, Wedensday 6am and 7pm-8pm, Friday noon-1pm and 6pm-7pm, Saturday 9am for Boxfit.

A team spokesman said: “Our community continues to grow and we’ve recently had our first social event in Thame which was a great sucess!

“We’re planning for a big summer as the weather slowly improves with two obstacle course races booked and we’re also currently working on a corporate offer, hoping to host local companies at Chinnor RFC for team building events.”

Visit Powerhouse Bootcamp on Facebook, Powerhouse Performance Club on Instagram, call 07554 421803 or email powerhouseperfomanceclub@mail.com