Booker Park Kids help shape new Paralympic exhibit

Children from Booker Park Special School, in Aylesbury, took on an important consultation role when they were visited by the team from National Paralympic Heritage Trust.

Kids at Booker Park School played a valuable role in the consultation

The NPHT is in the process of putting together a heritage centre exhibition that will explore the life and work of Professor Sir Ludwig Guttmann and follow the journey of the Paralympic Games since 1948.

The children were asked their thoughts on planned exhibits for the centre and had some great ideas of their own which they happily shared, including the use of green screen to replicate a medal ceremony and opportunity to experience wheelchair racing around a sports track.

All the children were lucky to hold the torch from PyeonChang Winter Paralympics and see first-hand various medals from different games.

Vicky Hope-Walker, Project Manager at National Paralympic Heritage Trust said: “Going into Booker Park School was great fun for the NPHT and very helpful for shaping our designs and

learning activity, also as it is easy to get lost in paperwork, a reminder of what we are about, audiences!!!

“The School is in walking distance of Stoke Mandeville Stadium and as such we shall have a close relationship with them. The children came up with some great ideas that we shall incorporate into our plans” Vicky Hope-Walker, Project Manager.

Booker Park Deputy Head Bethan Lang added: “It was wonderful to welcome Vicky and her team to the school and fantastic to see how engaged the children were with the plans. We all agreed we are very much looking forward to visiting the centre when it opens later this year.”