Bollards to be put in to crack down on flouting of traffic restrictions in Aylesbury town centre

Bollards are being introduced in parts of Aylesbury town centre in a bid to crack down on the number of people ignoring traffic restrictions.

An Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) has been in place in sections of the town centre since February 7 in a bid to stop vehicles from using Market Square past the northern boundary of the Green Man pub in either direction.

Although these restrictions have been legally enforceable for nearly three weeks they will be physically enforced by the placement of bollards tomorrow (Tuesday).

Access for loading and deliveries will be allowed in accordance with the current time restrictions as follows:

> Buckingham Street and the north of Market Square to premises north of the restriction

> Great Western St and the southern end of Market Square for premises south of the restriction

The town centre management team will be able to remove these bollards to allow access for special events at their discretion.

Full details of the Traffic Order can be found on the Bucks County Council website - www.buckscc.gov.uk in the Have Your Say section.

The order can continue for a maximum of an 18 month trial period before a permanent order is considered.

Within the first six months of the ETRO being introduced any person may object or support the order becoming permanent.

Views can be expressed in writing up to August 7, giving the grounds on which it is made, and addressed to:

The Area Schemes Delivery Team,

Transport for Buckinghamshire,

Corrib Industrial Estate,

Griffin Lane,

Aylesbury,

Buckinghamshire,

HP19 8BP

Views can alternatively be e-mailed to tfbschemesdelivery@buckscc.gov.uk