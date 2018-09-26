Boilers stolen from ten new build homes on Berryfields

Police are appealing for information after a spate of boiler thefts from new build homes in Berryfields, Aylesbury.

The thefts happened sometime between 5pm on September 21 and 7.50am on September 22 on the Paradise Orchard site owned by Taylor Wimpey.

All the properties were empty at the time of the thefts.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact PC Arron Wroe, based at Aylesbury Police Station quoting the reference number 43180289870.

You can call PC Wroe on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/contactus