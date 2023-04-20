Body found in affluent market town near Buckingham and Milton Keynes
Procedures to identify the body are ongoing
A body was found in the river of a Northamptonshire town near Milton Keynes and Buckingham.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed a body had been recovered from Silverstone Brook in Towcester on Tuesday evening (20 April).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Residents called the police before 4pm that day, stating they had seen a man in the water.
A spokesman for the police force said: “Specialist officers along with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and have sadly recovered the man from the water.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the time police officers were unable to confirm who was found in the water, but stated procedures to identify the man had started.