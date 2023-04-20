A body was found in the river of a Northamptonshire town near Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a body had been recovered from Silverstone Brook in Towcester on Tuesday evening (20 April).

Residents called the police before 4pm that day, stating they had seen a man in the water.

The body of a man has been found in Silverstone Brook

A spokesman for the police force said: “Specialist officers along with colleagues from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and have sadly recovered the man from the water.”

