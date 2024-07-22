Body found as police end search for missing man from Buckinghamshire
On Friday (19 July), a motorcycle crashed on the A413 near Great Missenden at around 5.20pm. Thames Valley Police discovered a motorcyclist had died as a result of injuries suffered during the collision.
Earlier that day the force had launched an appeal to locate Brandon, a 28-year-old from Great Missenden.
He had been reported as missing since around 11pm on Wednesday (17 July).
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, sadly, we believe this to be Brandon, aged 28, who was reported missing to us earlier yesterday.
“His family has been informed and is being supported by officers at this time.
“Because of this, we are no longer appealing for information to find him, but we would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us to try to help our investigation.”