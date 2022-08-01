Blaze involving 100 tonnes of hay bales in Aylesbury Vale village

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Fire engines from Buckingham, Aylesbury, Broughton and West Ashland attended the blaze in Whaddon Road, Mursley, at 10.20pm on Friday, July 29.

Firefighters used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, a water shuttle and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters returned for reinspection at around 6.50am on Saturday, July 30, when they found minor heat retained in a pile of hay.

Firefighters used one hose reel and turned over the area to make it safe.