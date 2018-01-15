Bishop of Buckingham helps Winslow students spread their message

Winslow C of E Combined School are using bookmarks, designed by pupils, to share their latest message: ‘Let your light shine’.

The school, on Lowndes Way, asked students to take part in a competition to design the new bookmarks, with the winners being awarded at a special service on January 12.

The Bishop of Buckingham, Rt Revd Dr Alan Wilson, was on hand to bless the bookmarks, which were distributed to the congregation, and offer his thoughts on the theme of ‘letting your light shine.’

Students Masie Kingham, Year 5, and Florence Jowers, Year 4, designed the winning bookmarks.

The service was attended by students, teachers, and parents alike, with the choir of St Laurence Church, led by Derry French, offering their voice to the celebration.

Special thanks were offered to Waddesdon C of E School, who helped produce the bookmarks, and Rev Andrew Lightbrown, Vicar of St Laurence Church, for setting up the chaplaincy which funded the project.

Headteacher Cazz Colmer said: “We are a school that is rated good by Ofsted and our inclusive Christian ethos welcomes all children aged three to eleven.

“Each child is unique, reflecting some of God’s light every day in what they do and on those they meet. Each one will find excitement, discovery, warmth and friendship here in the flow of that light, and these bookmark designs are just one example of our pupils flourishing as individuals and engaging with each other.

“Such light dispels all kinds of darkness, bringing clarity, hope and purpose to our school and the local community.”