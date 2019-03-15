Bierton Events Group want to bring the community together

A small group of volunteers in Bierton have banded together to create events for the village.

The Bierton Events Group meet monthly to discuss and plan their events with an aim to bring the community together.

Lorna Fisher, one of the organisers, is very proud of what they have achieved: “Last year we arranged an outdoor cinema, two 5k runs, litter cleaning, a carol-fest, and a spring clean of our village hall.”

As part of the groups efforts this year Bierton will be holding its first ever féte, to celebrate 100 years of the recreation field. Bierton was given the field by the Rothschilds after the First World War. The féte will be taking place on Saturday June 15.

They are holding a gate to front door gardening competition on Saturday June 29 and is open to all residents of Bierton, Kingsbrook and Hulcott. For more information on the competition including how to enter you can read about it here.

https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/showcase-if-your-garden-blings-or-blooms-in-bierton-competition-1-8849435

Other plans for the year are a run, tentatively scheduled for Sunday November 3, and an indoor cinema event in December.

Speaking about the local involvement Lorna said: “We’ve been very fortunate with the support from the local community.

“Schools, the village council etc. have all done small events before.

“Our aim is to get everyone involved so we can hold bigger events.

“We had around 70 people at the quiz and around 50 people at the run last year. Next time we are aiming for about 100.

“We’ve have never had a fète before so we are not sure what sort of numbers to expect, but we hope it will be successful.”