Bierton church commemorates Armistice 100

St James the Great Church in Bierton has been able to receive a 'There But Not There' Installation to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the First World War Armistice, thanks to some generous donations.

'There But Not There' is a national project with profits going to charities such as The Royal Foundation, Walking with the Wounded, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes, The Commonwealth War Graves Foundation & Project Equinox: Housing Veterans.

The church in Bierton has two outlines of 'Tommies' by the War Memorial and 18 perspex silhouettes placed in the nave.

The silhouettes represent the 18 soldiers from the village who were killed during the war. Each silhouette has a named block identifying the men - a powerful reminder of the personal cost of war.

The Remembrance Day Service is on Sunday 11th November at 10.00 am in the church, immediately followed by our Act of Remembrance at the War memorial.