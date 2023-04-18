Bicester charity levelling the playing field for Ghanaian girls to get ahead with football opportunity

Ghanaian girls are getting the chance to level the playing field for the first time, thanks to a charity based in Bicester.

Mehiel Foundation runs an annual youth football tournament, which not only gives the children the chance to be scouted for Ghana’s top football academies,but also a much-needed cash prize, sponsored by Oxfordshire business consultancy Waymaker Consulting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mehiel Foundation held its annual OCSA Youth Football Tournament in Obomeng, Kwahu, Ghana, on Saturday, April 15, hosting both a boys’ and a girls’ tournament for the first time.

Girls played in the tournament for the first time

The tournament, which attracted a big crowd, aims to address the challenges faced by street children in Ghana, abuse and exploitation being the most prevalent. It was attended by the King of Obomeng Kwahu and the District Education Director.

Among the activities were educational talks aimed at addressing teenage pregnancy, as well as promoting the role of education and sports in enhancing the talents of young girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both girls and boys also had the opportunity to catch the attention of Ghanaian coaches and scouts, with the possibility of being awarded bursaries to attend the top football academies. Each participant from the winning team received a cash prize, T-shirts, medals, and a victory trophy.

The event aims to have a positive impact on the local community by increasing awareness of the Mehiel Foundation's mission to support street children and generate support for its initiatives and programmes.

Ghanian street children playing football at the OCSA Youth Football event.

Mehiel Foundation Founder Lawrence Patrick said: “‘Build a future, cement a legacy’ is our motto for the Youth Football Tournament. Without Nana Kwabena, OCSA’s CEO, our Youth Football Tournament would not have been possible. His dedication to improving the lives of children in Ghana is inspiring and I am passionate about working with him to highlight the situation of these children and to give them opportunities to build a life for themselves with skills that can sustain themselves and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nana Kwabena said: “I use sports to empower street children through education because it's my life's mission to support them. Education is key, and I am committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to it.

"The football tournament is a key event for us to highlight the issues and challenges of the children we work so hard to support. We hope to raise awareness as well as practically change their lives in a positive and long-lasting way.”

Lydia Berry, founder of Waymaker Consulting, said: "Supporting the Mehiel Foundation to help fund the OCSA Youth Football Tournament is close to my heart as I am passionate about promoting equal opportunities for young girls, that gives them equity to making a better life for themselves.”

Ghanaian street children playing football at the OCSA Youth Football event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mehiel Foundation is an award-winning Bicester-based charity run by volunteers. Established in 2010 to help street children in Ghana by providing them with access to education, healthcare, and other basic needs, it has since undertaken tens of projects in 14 countries. Funds raised are directed towards various programmes and initiatives designed to help underprivileged children on the streets.To find out more, click here.