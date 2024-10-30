Bicester care home encourages community to support local foodbank

Launton Grange care home is supporting Bicester Foodbank by becoming a drop-off point for donations to be distributed to local people in crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the use of food banks in the UK at an all-time high, the residents and staff at Launton Grange are asking their friends and neighbours to donate non-perishable food items, cleaning items, toiletries, and baby products to the home.

Ninety-five-year-old resident Michael Ball said: "It’s great to be able to get involved in community projects like this and to offer help to the foodbank. Thank you to everyone who has donated!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Spillane, the Home Manager at Launton Grange, added: "There is a strong sense of community in our home, so we’re always looking for ways that we can contribute and help others who might struggle as the winter months draw closer.

Derek Straughair and Michael Ball with the foodbank donations

"We have donation boxes in our foyer, where all are welcome to drop off any donations. Our kettle is always on, so you’re more than welcome to join us for a cuppa and a chat while you’re here!"

Donations for Bicester Foodbank can de dropped off at Launton Grange care home, Skimmingdish Lane, Bicester, OX26 4AE.

Launton Grange is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One, located in Bicester and rated Good by the Care Quality Commission. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Launton Grange delivers person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.

x