Bewley Homes hosts ‘Meet the Neighbour’ events in Beaconsfield to highlight the ‘importance of community’ at Its developments

By chris wotton
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 14:48 BST
residents at Bewley's Wilton Parkplaceholder image
residents at Bewley's Wilton Park
Bewley Homes hosted a "Meet the Neighbour" event at its Wilton Park development in Beaconsfield during the festive season to highlight the importance of bringing communities together.

Community has always been at the heart of Bewley’s philosophy and the company firmly believes that it contributes to the overall well-being and happiness of its residents. By nurturing a sense of belonging, the company aims to create vibrant and cohesive neighbourhoods where residents can thrive.

Residents gathered at the Welcome Centre for an evening filled with joy, laughter and camaraderie. The ambiance resonated with the harmonies of the local St Mary’s choir singing Christmas carols which helped to spread festive cheer throughout the neighbourhood. Children wrote letters to Santa and posted them in a special box.

Jo Dixon, Marketing Manager at Bewley Homes, expressed enthusiasm for the event, and said: "It was heartwarming to hear about the warm atmosphere created even on such a bitterly cold night. At Bewley, we prioritise fostering a sense of belonging, and events like these allow us to celebrate the festive spirit while bringing neighbours closer together.

Church choirplaceholder image
Church choir

"We believe a home is more than just bricks and mortar—it's about creating a place where people feel they belong. Our 'Meet the Neighbour' events are a wonderful way for our residents to forge meaningful connections and celebrate the start of a new chapter together."

"Our Meet the Neighbour events are also designed to break the ice and create opportunities for individuals, couples and families to come together, and form friendships that will extend far beyond the event itself. We are proud to see the bonds that are formed and the positive impact it has on our new communities."

