"Between 10 and 15 men" involved in Buckingham Street brawl on Christmas Eve

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm that occurred in an alley linking Buckingham Street, and Aqua Way in Aylesbury.



At 4.15am this morning an altercation took place involving a group of between ten and fifteen males in this alley just off Buckingham Street.



During this disturbance the victims, three men all aged in their twenties, sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment where they remain.



The injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.



Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison, of Force CID based at Aylesbury, said: "Detectives are investigating this serious incident and officers will be carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public. Anyone who has any concerns can approach and speak to an officer.



"I would like to appeal for anyone who has any information about what happened or who saw anything which could help the investigation, to come forward and speak to officers.



"If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court".



If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170380451', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.