Berkhamstead businesswoman launches creative club for youngsters

A Berkhamstead businesswoman has launched a creative workshop aimed at children and their parents.

Claire Gillespie, the founder of children’s craft specialist, Oglee Poglee, has unveiled her new Creative Heroes Club.

Aimed at offering arts and crafts fun to all the family, the club will run quarterly at the Berkhamsted Civic Centre.

The first event will take place on November 17 with two sessions from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm, costing £10 per child.

Targeted at families with children age four and above, Ms Gillespie says the sessions will allow parents and children to unleash their creativity and imagination with no rules.

She said: “Oglee Poglee was born when I discovered the joy of creating with my own children.

“To me, there’s nothing better than finding fun ways to create and craft together.

“I hope lots of local families will come and help Oglee Pip out on his space mission.”

Oglee Poglee was founded in 2012 when the venture started life as a series of local craft workshops.

The brand has since become a favourite for imaginative craft workshops, parties and party bags in Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and nationwide.

To sign up visit www.ogleepoglee.co.uk