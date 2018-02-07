Bee Gees tribute act to headline at Thame’s Music in the Park

Dust down those white suits and gold chains - the headline act at this year’s Music in the Park are top tribute act, the Bootleg Bee Gees.

The music event takes place in Elms Park on Sunday, May 6 and tickets are now on sale.

The Bootleg Bee Gees have played throughout Europe for the past 15 years, performing in theatres, festivals, clubs and hotels, always bringing the house down with their faithful recreations of all those famous Bee Gees tunes.

All the greatest hits will be featured, from the dance sounds of Saturday Night Fever to Sixties classics like Massachusetts and Words and all those Bee Gee songs made famous by other artists. They include Chain Reaction (Diana Ross), Islands in the Stream (Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton), Tragedy (Steps), How Deep is Your Love (Take That) and Grease (Frankie Valli).

Chris Fram, chair of the Music in the Park organising committee, said: “Having a Bee Gees tribute act will be particularly poignant for the people of Thame considering the town’s long association with Bee Gee Robin Gibb, who lived here from 1984 until his death in 2012.”

You can now buy tickets for Music in the Park online at http://www.wegottickets.com/event/427258. Tickets are: family (two adults and three children) £25; adult £10; concessions £7 (plus 10% booking fee).

Visit http://www.facebook.com/MusicInTheParkThame or www.musicinthepark.org.uk