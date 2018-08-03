Bedgrove Park wins Green Flag Award

Aylesbury’s Bedgrove Park and Vale Park along with Buckingham’s Heartlands were recently recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the very best open spaces in the UK. And this week, the awards were celebrated at Bedgrove Park and Vale Park through dedicated Green Flag raising ceremonies.

Cllr Paul Irwin, Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure, said:

“I’m delighted we’ve received three Green Flags this year, including Buckingham’s Heartlands picking up its first award. I understand how important quality green spaces are to residents and visitors, and these awards clearly recognise AVDC’s dedication to keeping our green spaces at the best possible standards.

“The flying of the Green Flags in Bedgrove Park, Vale Park and Heartlands will help remind visitors that these parks are some of the best in the country for cleanliness, facilities and overall maintenance. If you haven’t visited these parks already, I encourage you to do so.”

As a testament to Aylesbury Vale District Council’s commitment to providing quality parks and open spaces across the Vale, this is now the ninth year in a row that Bedgrove Park has won the award, and the eleventh year in a row for Vale Park.

A complete list of Aylesbury Vale parks, green spaces and play areas can be viewed here: https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/parks-and-play-areas