Beavers Scouts from across Milton Keynes and Bucks have sleepover that is out of this world

Over 500 Beaver Scouts from across Milton Keynes and Bucks had a sleepover that was out of this world, quite literally.

The boys and girls spent the night at the National Space Centre in Leicester. Held over two weekends the children enjoyed a variety of events with some late nights and early mornings.

Advertisement

The activities included several planetarium shows, time in the galleries with lots of buttons and dials, a talk about space and rockets, and an interactive track system.Reggie Moore said: “I really enjoyed the quiz and spending time in the galleries. I liked learning about where the planets were and how far away they are from earth. I am worn out.”

We've got the whole world in our hands

Ellie said: “I liked learning about space. It’s been very tiring, but I’ve loved exploring. The sleepover has been amazing. My favorite activity was seeing the planetarium shows. I hope I will be able to get my Space badge.”

Adult volunteer Bernie Dickens said: “I’ve been a volunteer for three years. It’s very rewarding seeing children achieve something. The smile on a child’s face when they use a flint and succeed in starting a fire is a sight to behold. I’ve challenged myself and done activities I have never done before. I never thought I would go dragon boating.”

Advertisement

Tessa Ingram, lead volunteer for Beaver Scouts, said: “We had planned to come here in 2020 but lockdowns put the lid on it. It’s been great to see over 500 children and 150 volunteers have a great experience at the Space Centre. To hear and see the excitement from the children reminded me why I volunteer.”

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts, said: “Scouting in the County is growing and we are looking for more volunteers. With more and more children and young people (boys and girls aged 4 to 17), on the waiting list we are looking for adults who can help provide activities.”

Advertisement

For more information about scouts visit the website.