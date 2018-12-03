Beastie Boys’ producer to speak at Aylesbury vinyl event

The next Vinyl on Wednesdays evening will take place at the Temple Street Wine Bar on Wednesday.

Organised by music journalist Kris Needs and Friars stalwarts Judy and Rick Pearce, the evening will feature a talk from Jay Burnett - who produced early records by The Beastie Boys.

There will then be a listening of ‘the Beasties’’ Licensed to Ill debut album using top of-the-range equipment provided by Aylesbury’s Deco Audio.

The first Vinyl on Wednesdays evening was held last month, and featured a listening of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and during the evening Mr Needs shared his own experiences of working with, and meeting David Bowie.

These included a phone call from Bowie when Mr Needs worked at our sister paper The Thame Gazette - which left the receptionist putting the call through ‘white as a sheet’.

To find out more about Vinyl on Wednesdays you can go to the night’s dedicated Facebook page.