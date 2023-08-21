‘Be happy’ – Local care home resident reveals the secret to a long life on 100th birthday

A resident at a care home in High Wycombe celebrated her 100th birthday by sharing the secret to a long and happy life.

A very special birthday celebration took place at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, in Lane End, when resident Pauline Prentice celebrated her 100th birthday in style. To mark the occasion, Pauline revealed her secret to longevity is to “be happy and well looked after”.

To mark the big day, the team at Ridley Manor decorated the home’s bistro area with balloons and banners, and the home’s talented chef baked a special birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

Pauline was born on the 12th August 1923 in Chislehurst, Kent. Later, she moved to Wolverhampton where she became a secretary, after attending secretarial school, in the city.

Pauline married Edwin Prentice who was an electrical engineer at the age of 27 years. The pair were happily married for 64 years and had two children together as well as four grandchildren. Pauline now has a great granddaughter too.

The couple lived in different locations across the UK, including South Wales for 12 years and London for over 40 years.

Pauline enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life. She was a member of her local bridge club, and Women’s Institute for many years. She also enjoys singing, dancing, crosswords and reading newspapers.

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “Pauline is a ray of sunshine here at Ridley Manor, and it was wonderful to help her to celebrate this impressive milestone.

“We work hard to support residents to lead fulfilling lives here at Ridley Manor, and marking special occasions and birthdays play a huge part in this. We love any excuse to celebrate the amazing people living here at Ridley Manor and Pauline’s birthday was no exception.