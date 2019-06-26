Barry the dog gives Jo from Swanbourne her independence back

Meet Barry the dog, who gives support to Jo Hill from Swanbourne.

Barry was trained by national assistance dog charity Canine Partners, and thanks to the generosity of local philanthropist and deputy lieutenant Roger Jefcote CBE from Winslow.

Life changed forever for Jo, when she was left in constant pain and needing to use a wheelchair after being involved in a car accident.

This makes it hard for Jo to complete some practical tasks, and had an impact on her independence.

But Barry has been trained by the charity to help with chores including picking up dropped items, opening and closing doors, making the bed, helping to unload and load the washing machine, pressing buttons and switches and getting help in an emergency.

Jo, who gives up her time to volunteer as a trustee for Canine Partners, said: “I feel incredibly lucky, and am hugely grateful. Barry adds more to my life than I could have imagined, and has given me bits of it back that I had lost.

“He is my constant, reassuring companion and loves his job assisting me with a huge number of tasks that I would not otherwise be able to do, would exacerbate pain, or would exhaust me.

“Barry and I are a team, I can do so much more now I have him with me and I am so much more independent; my world is transformed.”

Mr Jefcote is co-founder and vice patron of Canine Partners. The charity’s chief executive Nicola Martin, said: “It is a great privilege to see the transformation our dogs bring to our clients and we are very grateful to Roger for helping us to support this successful partnership between Jo and Barry.”