Ballet version of The Tortoise and the Hare coming to Aylesbury cinema

Children’s fairy tale stories performed by the Northern Ballet will be aired in cinemas including The Odeon in Aylesbury later this month.

A special 2D screening of the Tortoise and the Hare takes place at the cinema on Saturday January 26 at 10.15am.

The screenings are being run across the country in collaboration with CinEvents, with popular shows including the Three Little Pigs and the Elves and the Shoemaker being shown at Cineworld in nearby High Wycombe from Saturday February 23.

The ballets feature performances by Northern Ballet’s dancers with their colourful designs and captivating music bringing these productions to life.

The ballets have been enhanced with charming animations offering interactive experiences with the story narrated by BBC star Anita Rani and dance demos with the loveable characters for children to learn some of their iconic moves.

Northern Ballet began creating short ballets specifically for young children in 2013 touring widely throughout the UK and by showing them at cinemas across the UK it is hoped they will be more accessible than ever before.

To find out more information and to book tickets visit www.odeon.co.uk/films/northern_ballet_tortoise_amp_the_hare/18315