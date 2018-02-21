BAFTA for Aston Clinton man who transformed Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill

Aston Clinton’s David Malinowski and his team picked up the prize for makeup and hair for their work on Darkest Hour at this year’s BAFTA awards, staged on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall.

David triumphed for his work on Darkest Hour in the make-up and hair category after spending up to 18 hours a day transforming actor Gary Oldman into legendary wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

David and his team, including Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji, took the spoils as they saw off competition from the teams behind Blade Runner 2049, I, Tonya, Victoria & Abdul and Wonder.

Guests at the Bafta Film Awards showed their support for the Time’s Up and Me Too campaigns by dressing in black and sending messages from the stage.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the night’s big winner, with five awards.

Darkest Hour lead Gary Oldman thanked David and his team and said: “I salute my fellow nominees for your beautiful work and Lesley, too.”

Oldman reserved his greatest praise for Winston Churchill, who he played in the film.

He said: “In those dark, uncertain days in 1940, he held the line for honour, for integrity and freedom for his nation and the world, so I thank you Sir Winston.”

David and the Darkest Hour team now move forward to the Oscars, where they have been nominated in three weeks’ time.

Speaking to the Herald before the nomination, David said: ““It’s got to be the best thing ever. I’m just taking it all in.

“You watch it on TV your whole career and you think it would be amazing to be there with those people, to be amongst the elite.

“It’s going to be fantastic. Mum has been blubbing ever since the news was announced.”

Darkest Hour also took home best actor award, with Oldman scooping the prestigious trophy.

The 59-year-old actor has been cleaning up on the awards circuit and now after picking up his latest honour has become the favourite at next month’s Oscars..