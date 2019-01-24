Badrick Road House used as 'drug dealing' base issued with closure order

The Badrick Road property has recieved a partial closure order after it was found to be a base for drug supply, and regular anti social behaviour.

In a post on the Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale Facebook page, they wrote: "Working closely with key partner the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust, we have today [23/01] secured a 3 Month closure order at an address on Badrick Road.

"The order under anti-social behaviour legislation safeguards the occupant of the address and gives the police authority to remove and arrest people prohibited from access.

"Drug dealing and the associated violent crime will NOT be tolerated. Please support us to make Aylesbury Vale safer by reporting suspicious activity.

For more information on Thames Valley Police's OPERATION STRONGHOLD here:

https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/police-forces/thames-valley-police/areas/c/2017/stronghold-fighting-organised-crime/

They say: "Stronghold is Thames Valley Police making a commitment to seeing a reduction in levels of serious and organised crime in our region.

"Working closely with our partners in local authority, social services and the other emergency services, we aim to achieve better knowledge sharing and suitable resourcing to disrupt and prevent the work of organised crime gangs and provide safeguarding to the innocent victims caught up in the middle."

The operation is targeting organised crime, which covers offences including:

->Child sexual exploitation and abuse

->Organised immigration crime

->Cyber crime

->Firearms

->Money laundering

->County Drug Lines

->Economic crime

->Modern slavery and human trafficking (including for labour and sexual exploitation purposes)

->Organised acquisitive crime

Ian Silver, Director of Housing & Community Services at the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust said:

“The partial closure of the Badrick Road property is the latest outcome from activity by our Anti-social Behaviour team working closely with Thames Valley Police.

The Trust has an important role to play in limiting the impact of County Lines. The work we do with TVP to tackle drug supply and activity is a priority for us: it keeps our residents safe, and just as importantly, it keeps the wider communities safe.”